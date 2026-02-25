TSEGC seeks continuation of MGNREGA

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Employment Guarantee Council (TSEGC) has adopted a resolution urging the Centre to continue the MGNREGA Act instead of VB-GRAM-G Act. The council also passed a resolution seeking integration of the scheme with agriculture.

Rural Development Minister D Seethakka chaired the ninth meeting of TSEGC on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister instructed officials to ensure 150 days of work for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). She directed that the Panchayat, Anganwadi and SHG buildings be completed within two years. She also asked officials to provide facilities such as tents, drinking water and first aid to workers at worksites.