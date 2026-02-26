Arvind Kumar transferred without posting after DoPT clears prosecution in Formula E-race case

HYDERABAD: IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who is accused in the Formula E-race case, was transferred on Thursday morning and has not been given a new posting.

A 1991-batch officer, he was serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Disaster Management), Revenue Department.

Following his transfer, senior IAS officer Dana Kishore was given full additional charge (FAC) as Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management.

It may be recalled that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has granted permission to prosecute Arvind Kumar, who is listed as A-2 in the case relating to alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula E-race event held in 2023.

Arvind Kumar was serving in the Municipal Administration department when the previous BRS government conducted the Formula E race event. The then Municipal Administration Minister, K T Rama Rao, who is the working president of the BRS, has been named A-1 in the Formula E-race case.

Besides Arvind Kumar, around 44 IAS officers were transferred on Thursday morning.