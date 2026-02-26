BJP’s strength growing in Telangana: Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Describing people joining the BJP as a reflection of public trust, the saffron party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday welcomed several people from different political parties into the party fold.

Several advocates, leaders from the BRS and the Youth Congress formally joined the BJP in his presence. Addressing the gathering, he said the new entrants were coming forward voluntarily, believing that only the BJP could protect the country’s culture, unity and integrity.

Referring to the recent incident involving Youth Congress activists at the AI Summit, he alleged that the event had been turned into what he called an “Abuse India programme”. He described the incident as shameful and demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ramchander Rao further alleged that “pseudo-secularists” and “pseudo-intellectuals”, whom he referred to as urban Naxals, were instigating students and turning universities into political centres. He claimed that under “Operation Kagar”, Naxalites were surrendering in large numbers across the country, and alleged that they had been involved in attacks on BJP leaders and the killing of civilians.

Later in the day, a BJP delegation led by Ramchander Rao met DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and submitted a memorandum seeking an impartial probe into recent incidents reported from Kamareddy, Rudrur and Banswada in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. They sought action against those involved in mob violence and requested withdrawal of alleged false cases against BJP workers.