Five lakh students appear for Intermediate Public exams on Day 1 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: For nearly 4.98 lakh first-year students who appeared for their second language paper on Wednesday, the first day of the Intermediate Public Examinations brought relief rather than stress. Students found the paper easy and well within the syllabus.

TGBIE officials said that with an overall attendance of 96.9%, the exam was conducted smoothly, with no reports of malpractice, though minor infrastructural concerns emerged at a handful of centres in the Old City.

A total of 4,98,695 first-year students appeared for the paper (Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, French and Arabic). According to TGBIE, 5,14,598 students had registered, and around 15,903 were absent. Set B of the question paper was administered.

As in previous years, an additional five-minute grace period was allowed. However, in some centres, particularly in Jagtial and Nizamabad districts, students were not permitted entry after the grace time.

Members of the Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said they received complaints from a few parents regarding a lack of drinking water, absence of wall clocks and inadequate lighting at a handful of centres, mainly in the Old City.

M Abyudh, a first-year student at Omega Junior College, Habsiguda, said, “The first day of the exam is always challenging, but the French paper was very easy. Security arrangements were in place and invigilators were helpful.” Similar views were expressed by Richard Desmond Zaccheus from Neredmet.