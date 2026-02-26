Ganapathi’s kin urges top Maoist to surrender

HYDERABAD: A day after his close aides—politburo member Tippiri Thirupati alias Devji alias Kumma Dada and Central Committee member Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram—surrendered before the Telangana police. The whereabouts of former CPI (Maoist) general secretary Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi remain unknown. Police suspect he may be living in urban areas, but family members said they have no information on his location.

Ramachandra Rao, Ganapathi’s younger paternal uncle’s son, told reporters in Jagtial district on Wednesday that even if the octogenarian Maoist leader were to be arrested, the police should provide him protection. Stating that the CPI (Maoist) had failed to expand further, Ramachandra Rao appealed to Ganapathi to surrender, as his close aides had done.

He said Ganapathi went underground in 1983 and that no family member had met him in the past 43 years. Ganapathi had undergone BEd training in Warangal and chose to join the CPI (ML) People’s War instead of taking up a teaching job.

Given his age, Ramachandra Rao said Ganapathi should surrender.