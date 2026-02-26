KTR demands Rs 1 crore for kin of Kummera violence victim

HYDERABAD: Condemning the death of the infant in Kummera village of Nagarkurnool district and describing it as “unforgivable”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation from the state government to the bereaved family.

Interacting with the family, the former minister termed the incident an inhuman tragedy and said the accused must be punished and imprisoned. He added that if required, they should be awarded the death penalty, but under no circumstances should they be allowed to go free.

Rama Rao said it was unacceptable for anyone, be it Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the local MLA or the local MP, to support those responsible for the child’s death. He demanded that murder charges be filed against the eight accused involved in the attack and that they be arrested immediately.

The BRS leader alleged that the state government was attempting to derail the investigation by misusing its authority and influencing the police. He described the government’s inaction and the Chief Minister’s silence on what he termed a barbaric incident as “unforgivable”.