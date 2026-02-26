Many Telangana veteran Congress leaders join the race for Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: With elections to two Rajya Sabha seats fast approaching, several senior Congress leaders have thrown their hats into the ring, setting off intense lobbying within the party.
The latest to formally enter the fray is M Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission. He has publicly urged the party leadership to consider his candidature for a berth in the Upper House.
His move comes amidst both subtle and overt efforts by other heavyweights seeking the nomination. Former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao recently met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while G Chinna Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, is learnt to have made a request to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Both leaders had earlier given up their claim to tickets during the last Assembly elections at the request of the party leadership — a sacrifice they now hope will work in their favour.
Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud is also said to be seeking the blessings of the party high command. In addition, senior leaders including Harkara Venugopal, Ananthula Shyam Mohan, Shabbir Ali and Vem Narender Reddy are actively vying for the coveted Rajya Sabha seat.
The political arithmetic appears to favour the ruling Congress. According to Assembly records, the party currently holds 66 seats.
With the reported support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), its effective strength rises to 74. Congress leaders further claim that at least 10 MLAs elected on BRS tickets, who have since allegedly shifted loyalty to the Congress, are also likely to back the party’s nominees.
“In any scenario, the Congress will win both seats,” a senior party leader said, expressing confidence ahead of the March 16 polls.
That near-certainty of victory has only intensified the internal competition, with aspirants stepping up their efforts in both New Delhi and Hyderabad in the hope of securing the high command’s nod. However, it remains to be seen who will eventually be chosen to enter the portals of the Rajya Sabha.