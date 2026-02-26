Many Telangana veteran Congress leaders join the race for Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: With elections to two Rajya Sabha seats fast approaching, several senior Congress leaders have thrown their hats into the ring, setting off intense lobbying within the party.

The latest to formally enter the fray is M Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission. He has publicly urged the party leadership to consider his candidature for a berth in the Upper House.

His move comes amidst both subtle and overt efforts by other heavyweights seeking the nomination. Former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao recently met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while G Chinna Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, is learnt to have made a request to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Both leaders had earlier given up their claim to tickets during the last Assembly elections at the request of the party leadership — a sacrifice they now hope will work in their favour.

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud is also said to be seeking the blessings of the party high command. In addition, senior leaders including Harkara Venugopal, Ananthula Shyam Mohan, Shabbir Ali and Vem Narender Reddy are actively vying for the coveted Rajya Sabha seat.