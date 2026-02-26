Nagarkurnool tribunal orders Rs 22 lakh compensation in decade-old police jeep accident

HYDERABAD: The Motor Vehicles Accidents Tribunal, Nagarkurnool, has directed the state DGP, the Nagarkurnool Collector, the district SP and two other respondents to jointly pay Rs 21.92 lakh as compensation to the family of a man who died in a road accident allegedly involving a police jeep more than a decade ago.

The order was passed by the Motor Vehicles Accidents Tribunal in February 2026, nearly 15 years after the death of Dodla Alwal Reddy (45), a farmer from Gouthampally.

According to the claim petition, Alwal Reddy was on his way to Nagarkurnool on his motorcycle in September 2011. When he reached Kollapur X Road, a police Commander jeep, driven by Katravath Gopiya Naik allegedly at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hit his bike. He suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

The Nagarkurnool SP, in a counter, denied the accident itself.

The counter claimed that no police vehicle was involved and alleged that the deceased lost control of his motorcycle due to his own rash driving, fell on the road and sustained fatal injuries. It further stated that a false complaint was lodged two days later by the deceased’s cousin, D Madhava Reddy, leading to the registration of a case under Section 304A of the IPC.

Following trial, the police jeep driver was acquitted by the First Class Magistrate, Nagarkurnool, in September 2022. The magistrate noted that all witnesses, including the deceased’s cousin and complainant, turned hostile.