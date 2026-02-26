RGUKT student ends life after partner dies by suicide

ADILABAD: A 20-year-old first-year engineering student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday, reportedly distressed over family opposition to her relationship and the recent suicide of the man she wished to marry.

The student, R Vasantha, a native of Amangal mandal of Wanaparthy district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Her roommates had left for classes when the incident occurred. Campus security noticed the room was locked from the inside and, on peering through a window, found her hanging.

The door was broken open, and she was taken to the campus dispensary, where CPR was attempted. She was later shifted to a hospital in Bhainsa, where doctors declared her dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she had been in a relationship for five years with a relative, L Ganesh. Police said her family had opposed the marriage. Ganesh allegedly died by suicide the previous night after blocking her on phone and WhatsApp following a conversation.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police Dr G Janaki Sharmila visited the campus and said a case has been registered by Bhainsa police. Investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, some students staged a protest in front of the vice-chancellor’s chamber, expressing doubts over the circumstances of her death.