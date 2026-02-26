States should tax agriculture: Telangana Economist Ahluwalia

HYDERABAD: Economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia has suggested that the states impose a tax on agriculture.

He said: “Agriculture cannot be taxed by the Centre, but the states can. Now, why is there this assumption that agriculture must forever not pay any income tax irrespective of the size of the holding? It’s very difficult to defend that. I mean, if you have holdings which are of a modest size and you are diversifying, you are certainly generating reasonably high income to come into the bottom of the income tax category. That tax would go 100 percent to the states; it wouldn’t be taken away by the Centre.”

On Wednesday, delivering a keynote address on the 16th Finance Commission Report at a conference organised by the Finance Department in collaboration with the Centre for Economic and Social Studies in Hyderabad, Ahluwalia said that the state governments should empower the local bodies to tax.

He said: “Property tax rates are not fixed by the municipality. They are decided by the state, but the revenues accrue to the municipality. It is never in the interest of a state government to do an unpopular thing like raising property tax rates.”

He said: “There is a problem with the growth of cesses. The Finance Commission should have addressed this matter. Because nothing stops a government from levying all kinds of cesses saying, ‘well, these are not taxes, these are cesses for specific purpose’. For example, you could have an adaptation cess to deal with climate change, mitigation cess to deal with climate change, none of which would be shareable. So I think one of the things that needs to be addressed, even in a narrow context, is this issue of cess.”