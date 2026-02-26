Telangana government will construct buildings for MRO, RDO offices: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to construct new buildings for the offices of Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) wherever required. As part of the immediate plan, 60 MRO offices and five RDO office buildings will be taken up with state-of-the-art facilities. The move aims to relocate offices operating from rented premises to permanent buildings, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced on Wednesday.

In a statement issued after a review meeting with Revenue department officials at the Secretariat, the minister said permanent buildings would ensure better, transparent and citizen-friendly services. He added that construction of another 170 MRO and RDO offices would be taken up in the second phase. All the buildings will follow a uniform architectural design across the state and will be planned for easy public access.

He said the final designs would be approved after discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Emphasising cost efficiency, he said the buildings would be constructed in a manner that delivers the best services at minimal expenditure. The decision, he said, aligns with the chief minister’s view that government offices should not operate from rented premises and that public service centres must function in dignified and proper buildings.

Noting that revenue offices continued to be housed largely in rented buildings both before and after the formation of Telangana, the minister criticised the previous BRS government for undertaking mandal reorganisation without adequate planning, resulting in some mandals falling under multiple districts. He said the lack of basic infrastructure and acute staff shortages in several offices had caused hardship to the public.

Srinivasa Reddy said the government had also initiated construction of integrated buildings for Stamps and Registration department.