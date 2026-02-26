Telangana HC seeks response on alleged illegal constructions in Dharmasagar tank FTL limits

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Irrigation department and Nirmal district authorities to explain their stand on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking removal of alleged illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Dharmasagar tank in Nirmal town.

The PIL was filed by N Shravan, a resident of Nirmal district, alleging inaction on the part of the authorities in preventing and removing illegal constructions raised within the notified FTL area of the water body.

The petitioner contended that despite submitting multiple representations to authorities, including officials from the Irrigation and Municipal departments, no effective steps were taken to curb the alleged encroachments.

It was further submitted that complaints were also raised during the Prajavani programme, but the authorities failed to take concrete action.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel P R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy submitted that though show-cause notices were issued to some encroachers, no concrete action followed, and constructions continued.

The court granted four weeks for filing responses and adjourned the matter.