Telangana police to target mule bank accounts

HYDERABAD: Telangana police on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Crackdown’ across 16 districts, targeting mule bank accounts operating in the state. A total of 137 teams comprising 512 officers inspected 132 bank branches, collecting KYC details of suspicious account holders.

Initial verification revealed that several branches host multiple mule accounts, in some cases running in the hundreds, raising suspicion of collusion between bank staff and organised criminal networks.

In one case, a single account in Sultan Bazar was linked to 496 crime complaints across multiple jurisdictions. In Suryapet district, four bank branches were found to hold 298 accounts connected to crimes across different areas. Authorities have begun registering cases wherever necessary.

Data analysis by TGCSB revealed that in 2025, 4,775 mule accounts were active in Telangana. During Wednesday’s operation, 1,888 suspected accounts across 137 bank branches in 16 districts were scrutinised. These accounts were linked to 9,431 crime cases nationwide, including 782 in Telangana, highlighting the scale of organised financial crime in the state.