Two arrested in Rs 43 crore paddy diversion scam in Telangana

NALGONDA: Nalgonda police arrested two key accused in a scam involving the illegal diversion of government-owned paddy valued at about Rs 43 crore. Police seized Rs 1.09 lakh in cash, three mobile phones and a car. Several others are absconding.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said the arrests were made near Domalapally village, with the operation carried out under the supervision of SDPO K Sivaram Reddy.

The accused, Kandukuri Mahender (65) and his wife Kandukuri Padma (57), residents of Nalgonda town, were remanded.

Investigation revealed that during the 2022–23 Rabi season, the accused entered into Custom Milling Rice (CMR) agreements with the government through Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd in Arjalabavi, Varalakshmi Parboiled Mill in Chityala and Manohara Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd in Munugode. Kandukuri Mahender allegedly acted as the key agent.

Instead of returning the stipulated quantity of processed rice to the government from paddy procured at Minimum Support Price through agencies such as Indira Kranthi Patham, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and District Cooperative Marketing Societies, the accused allegedly diverted and sold the grain in the open market.