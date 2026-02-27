BRS demands dismissal of cops over lockup death

SURYAPET: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that Karla Rajesh, a Dalit youth who died while in police custody in Kodad, was “brutally tortured and unjustly killed”. The former minister on Thursday visited the residence of Rajesh and consoled his family members.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS leader said that Rajesh was beaten to death due to political pressure and demanded that Congress leaders, including the local MLA and minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, provide answers. He called for immediate dismissal of the DSP, CI and SI, who according to him were “responsible for this lockup death”.

The BRS leader alleged that DSP Sridhar Reddy, who was “responsible for the lockup death”, was promoted and appointed to work under the minister himself. On behalf of the BRS, he announced a financial aid of `5 lakh to Rajesh’s family. He also expressed his gratitude to MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, describing his fight for the cause as commendable.