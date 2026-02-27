Buffalo dies of rabies, milk consumers line up for vax

Doctors reassured villagers that boiled milk does not transmit rabies, but fear persisted. Over the past two days, many residents queued at the health centre for precautionary anti-rabies vaccinations.

The situation was exacerbated as some villagers reportedly used raw milk for ritual abhishekam during Maha Shivaratri, consuming it as a holy offering, which fuelled further concern. Babaiah clarified that while milk was extracted on Shivaratri, it was not sold to the collection centre, and the buffalo had stopped eating fodder and giving milk days before its death.

Metpally medical officer Dr Achyuth Reddy stated that more than 30 villagers have received anti-rabies shots so far. He emphasised that rabies won’t be transmitted through milk and urged residents to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic.