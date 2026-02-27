Cabinet sub-panel formed to prepare 99-day action plan

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to prepare and submit a 99-day action plan to be implemented in various departments. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will serve as the chairman, while ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will be members of this committee. The principal secretary of the Planning department will be the convenor of the sub-panel.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary announced that a 100-day programme is being undertaken in the state to implement various welfare and development initiatives. He directed officials to carry out department-wise extensive activities under this programme. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and other people’s representatives will be participating in these events.

During a special meeting he had with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments at the Secretariat, the chief secretary revealed that the chief minister will attend the secretaries meeting on the 100-day programme to be held on February 28. He also announced that a district collectors conference will be held on March 1.

He also directed that each department should prepare its 100-day action plan between March 2 and June 9. The agenda items for the district collectors conference should be finalised immediately, he added.