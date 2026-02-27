Congress demolished thousands of houses in 2.5 years: KTR

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the state government had demolished thousands of houses of the poor in the last two-and-a-half years, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the Congress if Indiramma Rajyam means demolishing the houses.
He met the families which lost houses built in Khammam Bhoodan lands and assured the “victims” that the BRS will move the Supreme Court on their behalf. Claiming that the government tried to stop him from visiting Khammam with the help of police force, he said:
“Three ministers in the state Cabinet are currently representing Khammam district. But none of them came forward to speak on the issue. This government is trying to escape from this sin by transferring the RDO overnight.”
The BRS leader further said: “Our party stands with you. We will fight till you get justice. If necessary, we will go to the Supreme Court.”
Rama Rao, meanwhile, expressed his solidarity with the victims of Khammam fire and assured them of all assistance if the BRS returns to power.
Demolition on Bhoodan land legal, property worth Rs 250 crore protected: Collector
Rejecting allegations over the demolition drive on 30 acres of Bhoodan land at Vinoba Nagar, District Collector Anudeep Durishetti on Tuesday said the action was lawful and helped safeguard government property worth over Rs 250 crore. In a statement, he said 31 acres and seven guntas of Bhoodan land in survey numbers 147, 148 and 149 were under illegal occupation.
Acting on orders of the CCLA and the Telangana High Court, the district administration took possession of the land, thereby protecting valuable public property. The collector said a lunch motion petition filed in the Telangana High Court on February 24, challenging the demolitions, was dismissed.
A comprehensive inquiry by the Bhoodan Board and the Revenue department unearthed fake documents and illegal allocations, he said, adding that criminal cases have been registered against several persons and legal proceedings are under way.
He further stated that the administration has taken possession of the remaining land, except for structures covered by a high court stay order. The land will be utilised for future public needs. The government will also take steps to ensure justice for eligible poor families who lost their homes in the drive, the statement read.