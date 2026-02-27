Congress demolished thousands of houses in 2.5 years: KTR

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the state government had demolished thousands of houses of the poor in the last two-and-a-half years, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the Congress if Indiramma Rajyam means demolishing the houses.

He met the families which lost houses built in Khammam Bhoodan lands and assured the “victims” that the BRS will move the Supreme Court on their behalf. Claiming that the government tried to stop him from visiting Khammam with the help of police force, he said:

“Three ministers in the state Cabinet are currently representing Khammam district. But none of them came forward to speak on the issue. This government is trying to escape from this sin by transferring the RDO overnight.”

The BRS leader further said: “Our party stands with you. We will fight till you get justice. If necessary, we will go to the Supreme Court.”

Rama Rao, meanwhile, expressed his solidarity with the victims of Khammam fire and assured them of all assistance if the BRS returns to power.