Draft Education Policy seeks 18 per cent of Telangana budget allocation

HYDERABAD: Declaring education a state mission, allocating at least 18% of the state Budget to the sector and basing education spending on actual annual infrastructure and maintenance needs are among the key recommendations in Education Policy for Telangana 2026: Vision for Inclusive Excellence, submitted by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The policy document was submitted on Thursday by TEC chairman Akunuri Murali and other members of the Commission.

The document is structured into 12 chapters and contains recommendations covering pre-school, school, Intermediate, technical, collegiate and university education. It also includes provisions for open and distance learning, along with regulatory and legislative reforms aimed at streamlining governance across the education sector. Each chapter specifies standard infrastructure requirements to ensure access to globally competitive education across Telangana.

Explaining the recommendations, the TEC proposed that at least 18% of the state Budget be allocated to education, including 5% for higher education. It noted that earlier Budgets had allocated around 9% to the sector.

The Commission also recommended that education budgets be linked to real annual infrastructure and maintenance needs, instead of being largely limited to salaries and pensions. It further stated that education should remain free from communal, caste, gender or majoritarian bias, while upholding constitutional values and diversity.