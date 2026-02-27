Hyderabad rides easy as RTC rolls out fare cuts for Metro AC, Deluxe

TGSRTC trims fares ahead of summer season

In Metro Deluxe buses, the fare for every 4 km was earlier Rs 30. This has now been reduced to Rs 25. Similarly, in e-Metro AC buses, the fare for 4 km has been slashed from Rs 35 to Rs 25.

He said the decision was also aimed at improving occupancy in AC buses, which is currently around 60%. Higher ticket prices had discouraged some commuters from opting for AC services. With the fare reduction, the corporation expects occupancy levels to increase during the peak summer months.

For short distances of 1–3 km, passengers can save up to Rs 10 in Metro Deluxe buses and between Rs 5 and Rs 15 in AC Metro buses. For journeys between 4–15 km, savings range from Rs 5 to Rs 10 in Metro Deluxe buses and Rs 10 to Rs 15 in e-Metro buses.

For distances of 16–21 km, commuters will save between Rs 10 and Rs 15 in both Metro Deluxe and e-Metro services. For longer distances of 22–30 km, the savings range from Rs 5 to Rs 10 in both categories.

At present, 275 Metro Deluxe buses and 90 AC buses are operating within the limits of the GHMC. The fare reduction is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters across the city while encouraging more people to opt for comfortable AC travel during the summer.