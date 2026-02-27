Infant had pre-existing health issues: Nagarkurnool SP

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool SP Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao on Thursday stated that the two-month-old baby who allegedly died during a scuffle at the Mallanna Jatara in Kummera had pre-existing health issues.

The infant, a premature baby weighing 1.44 kg born on December 21, 2025, had been treated for 30 days at Niloufer Hospital for Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia and Late-onset Neonatal Sepsis (Klebsiella pneumoniae).

SP Patil said that on February 18, Undyala Srinivas Reddy (42) complained that while managing queues at the temple festival, three women allegedly tried to bypass the line and abused him. Later, Bouramma’s nephew, C Ganesh, reportedly posted an abusive audio in the village WhatsApp group. When Srinivas Reddy confronted him, Ganesh allegedly struck him with a stone, and relatives reportedly attacked him with stones. A case was registered.

On the same day, Chakali Ganesh filed a petition claiming that Srinivas Reddy and seven others assaulted him and abused his family.