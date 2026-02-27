Jagga Reddy backs Kusum Kumar, VHR

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, met All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday.

The former MLA submitted two representations seeking Rajya Sabha tickets for AICC secretary Kusum Kumar and former MP V Hanumantha Rao. He requested Kharge to accommodate the two leaders, stating that they had remained loyal to the Congress since their early years and continued working for the party even during adverse phases.

Jagga Reddy said Kusum Kumar’s family had been associated with the Congress since the Freedom Struggle and that he had served the party through the Youth Congress before becoming an AICC secretary. He also urged consideration for V Hanumantha Rao, citing his work under three chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh and seeking accommodation based on age.

According to Jagga Reddy, Kharge assured him that the matter would be discussed in the party committee along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders.