Major reshuffle: Over 40 IAS officers transferred

Mahbubnagar Collector B Vijiendra has been posted as secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), and commissioner, SC Development.

The government has redesignated the post of Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit as Implementation of Flagship Welfare & Developmental Schemes and Corporate Social Responsibility. Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has been continued in this role.

Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui has been appointed chairman and managing director of the newly created third Discom, following his transfer from CMD, TGSPDCL. Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil has been posted as CMD, TGSPDCL.

Arvind Kumar transferred without posting

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who is an accused in the alleged Formula E-race case, was transferred on Thursday and has not been given a new posting. A 1991-batch officer, Arvind Kumar is currently serving as the special chief secretary to the government (disaster management), Revenue department.

Following his transfer, senior IAS officer Dana Kishore was given full additional charge (FAC) as special chief secretary of disaster management. It may be recalled that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has granted permission to prosecute Arvind Kumar, who is listed as A-2 in the case related to alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula E-race held in 2023.

Arvind Kumar was in the Municipal Administration department when the previous BRS government conducted the Formula E race event. BRS working president and the then MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao is named A-1 in the case. Sources said that as the ACB investigation in this case is likely to intensify, the government has decided not to give a new posting to Arvind Kumar.

Similarly, the government also transferred an IAS officer working in a corporation under the Health department, following certain corruption allegations. The government is believed to have transferred him after the minister concerned complained to the chief minister against the said officer.