Major reshuffle: Over 40 IAS officers transferred

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday transferred about 40 IAS officers, including heads of key departments such as IT & Industries, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, besides several district collectors and heads of major corporations. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued the orders.
At the senior level, Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries) Sanjay Kumar has been transferred and posted as special chief secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development). Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja has been posted as principal secretary, General Administration Department (Political).
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary N Sridhar has been transferred and posted as principal secretary, IT and Industries, while continuing as FAC principal secretary, Mines and Geology. Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) M Dana Kishore has been given FAC charge as special chief secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management).
Secretary, BC Welfare, E Sridhar, has been posted as secretary, Irrigation. The secretary for Coordination (Union government projects and CSS) at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as secretary, Finance and Planning, with additional
FAC charge as managing director, Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC).
Mahbubnagar Collector B Vijiendra has been posted as secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), and commissioner, SC Development.
The government has redesignated the post of Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit as Implementation of Flagship Welfare & Developmental Schemes and Corporate Social Responsibility. Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has been continued in this role.
Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui has been appointed chairman and managing director of the newly created third Discom, following his transfer from CMD, TGSPDCL. Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil has been posted as CMD, TGSPDCL.
Arvind Kumar transferred without posting
Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who is an accused in the alleged Formula E-race case, was transferred on Thursday and has not been given a new posting. A 1991-batch officer, Arvind Kumar is currently serving as the special chief secretary to the government (disaster management), Revenue department.
Following his transfer, senior IAS officer Dana Kishore was given full additional charge (FAC) as special chief secretary of disaster management. It may be recalled that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has granted permission to prosecute Arvind Kumar, who is listed as A-2 in the case related to alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula E-race held in 2023.
Arvind Kumar was in the Municipal Administration department when the previous BRS government conducted the Formula E race event. BRS working president and the then MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao is named A-1 in the case. Sources said that as the ACB investigation in this case is likely to intensify, the government has decided not to give a new posting to Arvind Kumar.
Similarly, the government also transferred an IAS officer working in a corporation under the Health department, following certain corruption allegations. The government is believed to have transferred him after the minister concerned complained to the chief minister against the said officer.