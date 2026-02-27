Musi rejuvenation possible without razing houses: BJP

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no need to expand the Musi river buffer zone by demolishing houses of the poor, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday charged that such actions in the name of river cleaning were unjust. He said the BJP would continue its struggle until affected families receive justice.

Ramchander Rao, along with party leaders, visited several areas along the Musi riverbank as part of the “Musi Gosa – BJP Bharosa” programme. The visit began at Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz, where they garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, and interacted with residents.

He said houses of the poor and flats belonging to jawans were being demolished under the Gandhi Sarovar project.

The BJP would not tolerate such demolitions, he warned, and demanded an immediate halt to forced evictions, assuring support to affected families.