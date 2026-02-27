Pay cut for parental neglect on agenda: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government will take a decision in the upcoming Assembly session to cut 10% to 15% of salaries of government employees who neglect their parents and credit the amount into the accounts of parents.
The chief minister also said that MCRHRDI would soon enter into an agreement with Harvard University for providing training at the institute by experts from the university. “They agreed in principle to come here and teach,” he added.
On Wednesday, addressing the valedictory ceremony of Group-1 and Group-2 officers’ training at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDI), Revanth said, “From today, your holidays are over. From tomorrow, we all have to work at the field level to transform the state into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.”
Revanth said that about six lakh candidates appeared for Group-1 and Group-2 examinations and 562 have been selected for Group-1 and 775 for Group-2.
Telangana people won’t tolerate insults, says Revanth
The chief minister said, “For 15 years, Group 1 exams were not conducted by the previous governments. The Congress government has now conducted Group 1 exams. This government has not appointed RMP doctors or low-level employees to prepare Group 1 exam question papers like the previous government.”
He alleged that Group 1 exam papers were leaked during the previous BRS government and said that some people had spread misinformation claiming that candidates paid crores of rupees to secure jobs.
He added that the government fought for the selected candidates from the high court to the Supreme Court when cases were filed against the appointments.
Revanth further said, “The people of Telangana won’t tolerate insults. The people of this land might be patient, but will not tolerate domination. It has been proven for many decades.
You may think that only rich persons fight against rulers aspiring for power, but that is not right. People like Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem did not fight for power, but for the welfare of tribals. The people of Telangana have repeatedly fought for social justice and equal opportunities, and many have become martyrs.
It is for this kind of Telangana that you have become officers. So, my suggestion is to take inspiration from Sammaka Sarakka, Komaram Bheem, Doddi Komuraiah, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Chakali Ilamma and other eminent personalities who fought for the people.”
He appealed to the officers to work with integrity throughout their service, stating that welfare schemes would reach the poor only through their efforts.
“I did not come here to meet you mechanically. This is about emotion and attachment. You are not just joining a job in the Telangana government, but becoming part of the emotions of the people of Telangana,” he added.