Pay cut for parental neglect on agenda: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government will take a decision in the upcoming Assembly session to cut 10% to 15% of salaries of government employees who neglect their parents and credit the amount into the accounts of parents.

The chief minister also said that MCRHRDI would soon enter into an agreement with Harvard University for providing training at the institute by experts from the university. “They agreed in principle to come here and teach,” he added.

On Wednesday, addressing the valedictory ceremony of Group-1 and Group-2 officers’ training at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDI), Revanth said, “From today, your holidays are over. From tomorrow, we all have to work at the field level to transform the state into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.”

Revanth said that about six lakh candidates appeared for Group-1 and Group-2 examinations and 562 have been selected for Group-1 and 775 for Group-2.