Revanth orders milk with breakfast, AI in classrooms

HYDERABAD: Announcing the launch of Telangana Public Schools in 100 constituencies outside Hyderabad from this academic year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to provide milk along with breakfast to students and introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) education at school level.

All 100 schools will be developed on the lines of the Telangana Public School at Arutla in Rangareddy district. Milk will be procured from Vijaya Dairy.

Reviewing the Education department at the Integrated Command Control Centre, Revanth said these schools would have teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, adequate staff and transport facilities.

He instructed engineers to construct government schools in the Core Urban Region (CURE) area on par with corporate institutions. Twelve integrated schools proposed under CURE must be completed within a year. Facilities available at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public School in the city should be replicated in these institutions, he said.

The government will proceed with the upgradation of 164 schools, including additional rooms and facilities for 17 schools in the CURE area. A week-long programme on education issues will be held during the 99-day programme, with public representatives and officials visiting schools and colleges to assess infrastructure and resolve gaps.