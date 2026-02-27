Revanth orders milk with breakfast, AI in classrooms

HYDERABAD: Announcing the launch of Telangana Public Schools in 100 constituencies outside Hyderabad from this academic year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to provide milk along with breakfast to students and introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) education at school level.
All 100 schools will be developed on the lines of the Telangana Public School at Arutla in Rangareddy district. Milk will be procured from Vijaya Dairy.
Reviewing the Education department at the Integrated Command Control Centre, Revanth said these schools would have teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, adequate staff and transport facilities.
He instructed engineers to construct government schools in the Core Urban Region (CURE) area on par with corporate institutions. Twelve integrated schools proposed under CURE must be completed within a year. Facilities available at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public School in the city should be replicated in these institutions, he said.
The government will proceed with the upgradation of 164 schools, including additional rooms and facilities for 17 schools in the CURE area. A week-long programme on education issues will be held during the 99-day programme, with public representatives and officials visiting schools and colleges to assess infrastructure and resolve gaps.
Revanth also directed officials to introduce AI education at school level and organise short-term training for teachers and lecturers. Skill development in AI should align with industry requirements, he said, adding that changes were also needed in the technical education system.
Outdated courses in polytechnics and ATCs are to be discontinued and replaced with AI-based programmes. Students completing courses in polytechnics and ATCs should be employable immediately, he said.
He asked TGCHE chairman Balkishta Reddy to submit a report on the financial needs of other universities.
Reviewing preparations to introduce breakfast in all government schools from the 2026–27 academic year, Revanth held discussions with officials and representatives of the Hare Krishna Mission.
Students will also receive a new kit comprising textbooks, uniforms, school bags, pens, pencils, sharpeners, coloured pencils, geometry boxes, a dictionary, shoes and socks. The government will provide funds for the scheme.
The Telangana Private Schools Fee Regulatory Monitoring Commission submitted its report on fee regulation in private schools. Collectors and DEOs will conduct field visits and submit reports on fee structures. At the state level, a committee headed by a retired judge or retired CS will take final decisions. The draft policy will be placed in the public domain to seek views from parents, academics and civil society.