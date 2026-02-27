Telangana HC seeks status report on Ibrahimpatnam municipal poll

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the State Election Commission and the Rangareddy district collector to place on record a comprehensive update on the status of the election of Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Justice Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by Tekula Sudarshan Reddy contending that during the election conducted on February 17, 2026, the ward councillors elected him as chairman by show of hands. However, despite the alleged completion of the electoral process, the election authorities have not made any formal declaration announcing him as the duly elected chairman.

The petitioner sought a direction to the revenue divisional officer/returning officer of Ibrahimpatnam division and the commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam municipality to officially declare the result pursuant to the election held on February 17.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the SEC and Rangareddy collector to furnish a detailed status report and posted the matter to February 27 for further hearing.