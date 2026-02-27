TGTDC seeks takeover of double-decker fleet

HYDERABAD: What was once envisioned as a grand revival of the city’s iconic double-decker bus experience has now turned into a financial and operational burden for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Six electric AC double-decker buses, introduced in February 2023 for the Hyderabad E-Prix, are likely to go off the city roads soon.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has approached HMDA seeking transfer of the fleet to redeploy them for structured tourism packages across major destinations in Telangana.

According to officials, TGTDC recently wrote to HMDA seeking handover of the buses for tourism circuits. HMDA has reportedly agreed in principle, and discussions are underway, with a final decision expected soon.

Tourism authorities believe that integrating the buses into organised travel packages, backed by proper marketing, could significantly improve public response and financial viability.

Proposals include operating package tours to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad and other prominent tourist destinations.