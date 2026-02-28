Alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project: Interim protection extended to KCR

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has extended interim protection to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, ex-chief secretary SK Joshi and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, restraining the state from taking adverse action against them based on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report.

The protection, granted on September 2, 2025, will continue until further hearing. The case has been adjourned to March 2, 2026. Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for KCR, and senior counsel J Ramchander Rao, representing Smita Sabharwal, concluded their submissions. Counsel for Joshi began arguments, which will continue on the next date.

The petitioners have challenged GO Ms. No. 6 dated March 14, 2024, by which the state constituted the Justice PC Ghose Commission to probe alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Senior counsel argued that the Commission exceeded its jurisdiction by recording prima facie findings of large-scale irregularities and embezzlement against KCR, Harish Rao and certain officials over the construction of three barrages.