Bank officials among four held for fraud in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Thursday apprehended four persons, including a branch manager of Jubilee Hills Mercantile Co-operative Urban Bank, for allegedly opening and operating mule bank accounts using fake business establishments.

Police said Jawwad Qadri Rifai and Mohammed Naushad, in search of easy money, conspired with Mohd Anas Khan and others to provide bank accounts for cyberfraud operations. They rented a shelter at Pahadi Sharif, created a fake rental agreement and submitted forged documents to open a current account. With the involvement of the sales manager and branch manager, a joint current account was opened at the bank, affiliated with Yes Bank. After opening the account, ATM cards, cheque books, passbooks, SIM cards and internet banking access were handed over to fraud handlers.

Investigation revealed that Rs 6,67,565 was credited into the account in October 2025 through online fraud. The accused received commissions, while bank officials facilitated the operation of the account. They later went into hiding. Police said the officials and their associates opened more than 30 mule accounts in the same branch. Further investigation is underway.

Retired engineer loses Rs 20L in digital arrest

A 76-year-old retired engineer from KPHB was duped of `20.07 lakh in a digital arrest fraud. The victim told police that on February 11, he received a call from a person claiming to be from CBI who threatened to arrest him in a money laundering case. The fraudster claimed an arrest warrant had been issued and asked him to join a video call.

The accused sent fake documents, including letters purportedly from the Mumbai Crime Branch, which were later deleted. The victim was then asked to transfer money for verification, with assurance that it would be refunded. Due to threats, he transferred Rs 20.07 lakh. He later realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint.