Delhi excise policy case: Discharge on technical grounds is not proof of innocence, says Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday described the verdict of the Rouse Avenue Court discharging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha and others in the Delhi excise policy case as being based on “technical and procedural grounds” rather than on the merits of the allegations.

“Discharge on technical grounds is not proof of innocence,” he said.

Ramchander was addressing the media at the BJP state office after Dr Anoop joined the party in the presence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind. The order was delivered by a trial court and further legal steps by the CBI were yet to be taken, he pointed out.

The BJP leader maintained that the court had allowed the discharge petitions due to procedural lapses and not because the allegations lacked substance. “This is not a clean chit on merits,” he asserted.

Raising questions over the sequence of events in the case, Ramchander asked why mobile phones were allegedly destroyed if there was no incriminating material on them. He also questioned why the Delhi liquor policy was changed and later reversed.

According to him, it was the Congress party that first lodged a complaint regarding the Delhi Excise Policy in 2022, following which the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI stepped in during 2024.

He stressed that the discharge order did not amount to an acquittal after a full-fledged trial and reiterated that the matter could see further legal scrutiny.