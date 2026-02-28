'No coercive action on dargah in Vemulawada temple': Endowments department to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Endowments department has assured the Telangana High Court that no coercive action will be taken against the historic Dargah Hazrath Syed Tajuddin Khaja Bagh Sawar, situated within the premises of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The statement was made before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Mohammad Nazim, who has challenged the alleged fencing, barricading, and obstruction of access to the dargah by local authorities.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the dargah, believed to be over 800 years old, has long coexisted alongside the well-known Vemulawada temple and symbolises the region’s enduring communal harmony. It was contended that recent measures undertaken by authorities, including the district collector and the temple executive, suggested an attempt to relocate the shrine.

Such actions, the petitioner argued, strike at the composite cultural heritage of the area and are legally unsustainable.

It was further submitted that the Mutawalli of the dargah does not possess the statutory authority to consent to any relocation.

According to the petitioner, any such decision falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Telangana State Waqf Board under the applicable legal framework.

On behalf of the Endowments department, standing counsel informed the court that no coercive steps would be taken in relation to the Dargah until March 2.

Recording the undertaking, Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter to March 2 for further hearing.