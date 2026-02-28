Now, Vamshi Chand’s name pops up in race for RS seat

HYDERABAD: Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy is likely to be nominated for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana. The election is scheduled for March 16.
According to highly placed sources, the ruling Congress is considering Vamshi Chand’s name along with Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s renomination to the Upper House. Though several leaders are eyeing the two seats, the Telangana unit of the party is understood to be backing these two names.
Vamshi Chand was recently entrusted with coordinating the selection process of DCC presidents, including gathering feedback on their performance and organisational effectiveness. The party sources also indicated that he may be handed more responsibilities in the coming days, most likely after the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to be backing Vamshi Chand’s nomination, given his role in handling key responsibilities at the AICC level. It may be mentioned here that before the AICC announced its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the CM had openly expressed his desire to see Vamshi Chand enter Parliament. However, Vamshi Chand went on to lose the Lok Sabha poll by a narrow margin.
Although the Congress is exploring the possibility of contesting both the seats, it does not enjoy a clear majority to secure the second seat on its own. The party would need the support of the AIMIM, CPI and a few alleged turncoat MLAs.
A senior minister is believed to be working to get the required numbers to secure both seats.