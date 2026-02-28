Now, Vamshi Chand’s name pops up in race for RS seat

HYDERABAD: Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy is likely to be nominated for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana. The election is scheduled for March 16.

According to highly placed sources, the ruling Congress is considering Vamshi Chand’s name along with Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s renomination to the Upper House. Though several leaders are eyeing the two seats, the Telangana unit of the party is understood to be backing these two names.

Vamshi Chand was recently entrusted with coordinating the selection process of DCC presidents, including gathering feedback on their performance and organisational effectiveness. The party sources also indicated that he may be handed more responsibilities in the coming days, most likely after the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.