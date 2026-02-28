Objecting to LTV, ‘Pakistani’ man produces Indian passport in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: In a startling turn of events before the Telangana High Court, a 33-year-old man from Yakutpura, who had claimed he never applied for or held an Indian passport and was being pressured by police to obtain a Long Term Visa (LTV), produced an Indian passport during the hearing of his writ appeal.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing his challenge to a single judge’s order which had declined to interfere with police action directing him to apply afresh for an LTV in line with Government of India guidelines dated April 28, 2025.

The appellant had maintained that he was born in Hyderabad and was an Indian citizen by birth. He alleged that police officials from the Pakistan Branch (Special Branch) had repeatedly visited his residence and compelled him to apply for an LTV.

State and Union authorities disputed his claim, contending that official records showed him to be a Pakistani national. They submitted that his name was included in his mother’s Pakistani passport.