Restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up new projects: Telangana Engineer-in-Chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (General) OV Ramesh Babu has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from undertaking any new projects, expansions or drawals of water without due appraisal, recommendation and approval of the KRMB and the Apex Council in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, until KWDT-II finalises the water share.

The ENC, in a letter to the board, also requested it to advise AP to desist from making misleading allegations against the projects of Telangana intended to serve drought- prone and backward riparian areas, as these issues have already been addressed before KRMB, the Apex Council and KWDT-II.

The ENC informed the Board that AP was trying to divert 176.457 tmcft to irrigate 6,30,882 hectares of ayacut in Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts, all located outside the Krishna river basin.

Ramesh Babu said that AP is further planning to increase the scope of HNSS, GNSS and TGP to an extent of 114.75 tmcft for use outside the basin.