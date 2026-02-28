'Rs 15 crore per school': Telangana government prepares blueprint for TPS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Commission’s (TEC) recommendation on the establishment of Telangana Public Schools (TPS) across the state promises both immediate and long-term impact. As per the recommendation, the establishment of schools will be undertaken in two phases, and each TPS will be constructed at an average capital cost of Rs15 crore.

As part of the pilot initiative, the Commission has already identified and developed four schools — two in Rangareddy district at Manchal and Artula, and two in Nagarkurnool district at Vangoor and Polkampally. These schools offer education from Nursery to Class XII. TEC recently submitted its comprehensive policy document, Education Policy for Telangana 2026: Vision for Inclusive Excellence, to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The document consists of 12 chapters, and Telangana Public Schools: Building Stronger Schools is one of the key chapters. The Commission highlighted several strategies, including the concept of Telangana Public Schools, approach and model design, major features, envisaged outcomes, long-term impact, and implementation and financial plan.

During a review meeting on Thursday, the chief minister announced that 100 public schools would be established across constituencies from the coming academic year.

Elaborating on the implementation plan, a TEC member said the rollout would be done in two phases. In the first phase (2026–2028), two Telangana Public Schools will be established in each mandal to ensure statewide coverage. In the second phase, additional schools will be set up based on population norms.