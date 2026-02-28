Survivor’s doll demonstration helps convict rapist in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old rape survivor, unable to fully articulate her ordeal in words, demonstrated the assault on a doll during the investigation — a step that became central to the conviction of a 30-year-old man by the I Additional District and Sessions Court, Vikarabad.

The court sentenced Athwelli Narender alias Naresh alias Nari to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting the mentally vulnerable teenager. It also directed the state government to pay `5 lakh as compensation.

The survivor’s father and mother are deceased and she stays with her grandmother, who is blind and deaf.

In her testimony, the survivor said that her ordeal began late one evening when she and her grandmother were sleeping in their house. As there was no latch, they used a brick to stop the door. Naresh forced himself into her house and dragged her to another room where he sexually assaulted her, even as her grandmother slept in another room. Initially, the survivor tried to conceal the sexual assault by saying injuries were caused by a “stick injury” as she had been threatened with death by the accused.

A neighbour who used to check in on the hapless family noticed bites and scratches on the survivor’s cheeks and other parts of the body. The neighbour immediately informed three Anganwadi workers. Urged by the Anganwadi workers, the survivor finally lodged a complaint with the Vikarabad police.