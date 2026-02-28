TGSRTC integrated into MeeTicket platform

HYDERABAD: Backed by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu’s push to digitise citizen services, Telangana’s MeeSeva-powered MeeTicket platform on Friday integrated TGSRTC, enabling bus pass issuance through a government mobile application. The platform has recorded over two lakh downloads and transactions worth `2.9 crore so far.

MeeTicket allows commuters to apply, pay and receive city bus passes and inter-city tickets through the app without visiting depots. No additional booking charges are levied beyond the prescribed fare.

Each pass carries a dynamic QR code, live validity indicator and screenshot-blocking features to prevent duplication and ensure real-time verification.

Conductors can validate passes instantly, reducing delays, while renewals can be completed within the app, easing pressure on 221 locations and 190 service points.

Five pass categories are currently available, including ordinary, metro deluxe, metro express, green metro luxury and Pushpak AC Concessional passes for students and senior citizens are expected in a later phase.