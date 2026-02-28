Violence is no solution: Telangana CM to ex-Maoists

HYDERABAD: Recently surrendered leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday, following a request from them. During a face-to-face interaction, Revanth congratulated the former Maoists for choosing the democratic path.

“Violence cannot provide a permanent solution to any problem and people’s aspirations can be fulfilled only through democratic means,” he said, according to a release from the DGP’s office.

The delegation sought enhancement of relief and rehabilitation packages for surrendered cadres on par with neighbouring states. The chief minister assured adequate security and rehabilitation benefits, and support for their reintegration.

Those present included Tipiri Thirupathi alias Devji (PBM, CCM), Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram (CCM), Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna (SCM), Pothula Padmavathi alias Kalpana (CCM), Telangana State Committee secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna (SCM). Senior officials were present.

591 Naxals surrendered in 2 yrs: DGP

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy told Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that 591 Maoists across the state surrendered during the last two years due to the coordinated efforts by the state police and the rehabilitation policies of the the state government