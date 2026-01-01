Challenges ahead for Telangana government in 2026

HYDERABAD: The New Year will bring its own set of challenges for the state government. These include implementing its remaining election promises, drawing up plans to move towards a $3 trillion economy by 2047, promoting the Bharat Future City project, converting investment announcements from the Telangana Rising Global Summit into actual projects, mobilising resources and ensuring progress in flagship programmes.

After coming to power in 2023, the Congress government has, over the past two years, not fully implemented the commitments made during the Assembly elections. There is public anticipation over announcements on the rollout of schemes, particularly the proposed `2,500 per month assistance to women, enhancement of pensions for senior citizens and other categories to `4,000 from the existing `2,016 under the Cheyuta scheme, and the Yuva Vikasam scheme. As the government moves into its third year in office, implementing these promises assumes greater importance. Given the large financial outlay involved, fulfilling these commitments remains one of the most difficult tasks before the government.