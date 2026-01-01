Challenges ahead for Telangana government in 2026

HYDERABAD: The New Year will bring its own set of challenges for the state government. These include implementing its remaining election promises, drawing up plans to move towards a $3 trillion economy by 2047, promoting the Bharat Future City project, converting investment announcements from the Telangana Rising Global Summit into actual projects, mobilising resources and ensuring progress in flagship programmes.
After coming to power in 2023, the Congress government has, over the past two years, not fully implemented the commitments made during the Assembly elections. There is public anticipation over announcements on the rollout of schemes, particularly the proposed `2,500 per month assistance to women, enhancement of pensions for senior citizens and other categories to `4,000 from the existing `2,016 under the Cheyuta scheme, and the Yuva Vikasam scheme. As the government moves into its third year in office, implementing these promises assumes greater importance. Given the large financial outlay involved, fulfilling these commitments remains one of the most difficult tasks before the government.
The government has set targets of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2033 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. In this context, another challenge lies in formulating plans aligned with global economic trends. This will require ensuring a higher growth trajectory from the current year itself, along with effective resource mobilisation to fund infrastructure creation across the state.
Another key challenge is the realisation of investments announced by various companies during the Telangana Rising Global Summit. At the event held in December 2025, companies announced investments of about Rs 5.75 lakh crore, and translating these commitments into on-ground projects will be a test for the government.
Financial pressures are expected to persist through 2026. In the 2025–26 financial year, borrowings (till November-end) within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management limits had already reached Rs 58,068.9 crore. Revenue deficit continues to weigh on the state’s finances. Of the total estimated receipts of `2.29 lakh crore, including revenue and capital receipts, the government had realised only 58.55%—around `1.66 lakh crore—with just three months remaining in the financial year. Increasing and sustaining revenue collection will therefore remain a major challenge in the year ahead.