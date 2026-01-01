Chargesheet soon in Sigachi blast case: Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: Additional Advocate General (AAG) Tera Rajanikanth Reddy has informed the Telangana High Court that the investigation into the Sigachi blast case has progressed significantly and MD & CEO of the company Amit Raj Sinha (A2) is in judicial custody after his arrest. Accused Nos 3 to 7 are still absconding, he said adding that officials from several regulatory departments have been examined, and so far, 322 witnesses have been questioned.

On Wednesday, the AAG further submitted that a total compensation of `22.3 crore has been paid to the kin of the deceased, injured, and missing employees. He also informed the court that the eight missing workers have now been officially declared dead and compensation payable to their families, on par with other deceased workers, is in the process of being disbursed. The investigation, according to the AAG, is in the final stages and a charge-sheet will be filed soon.

Earlier, hearing a PIL filed by Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist, alleging serious irregularities in the functioning of Sigachi Industries, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, took note of the progress made in the investigation into the Sigachi blast in which 54 workers lost their lives on June 30, 2025.