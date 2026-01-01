KCR signals political comeback in 2026, vows to target Congress over KLIS

BRS: A fight on its hands
BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has signalled a return to active politics in 2026, vowing to take on rivals. Targeting Congress over alleged neglect of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, KCR said the two-year honeymoon period given to the Congress to fulfil its assurances was over. He said the party would expose the government and work to regain power in the next Assembly polls. The path ahead, however, is difficult for the main Opposition. Several senior leaders may face investigations. KCR, party working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are expected to receive notices in the phone-tapping case, now being probed by a second Special Investigation Team. The state government has also sought a CBI inquiry into alleged misuse of funds in KLIS after findings by the PC Ghose Commission, while agencies are preparing a chargesheet in the Formula E race case naming Rama Rao.
Congress: Building on the momentum
The ruling Congress plans to use 2026 to consolidate its position. The party has expressed confidence after winning a large number of gram panchayats, which it views as an endorsement of its performance. Hoping to build on this momentum, the party is keen to secure a majority in GHMC wards, civic bodies, and ZPTC and MPTC seats, with polls due later this year. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to focus on completing projects announced by his government, including the Future City and new road works. The Congress, which received support from the AIMIM in the recent Jubilee Hills byelection, may continue the unofficial alliance to counter the BRS and the BJP in the GHMC elections. The party, however, faces discontent among sections of farmers over issues such as urea shortages and delays in depositing Rythu Bandhu assistance. How the government addresses these concerns is likely to shape the year ahead.
BJP: So near, yet so far
After winning eight Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, the BJP has set its sights on forming the government in the state in the next Assembly polls. The saffron party hopes to attract voters who have drifted away from the BRS. State leaders believe that the appeal of the party’s central leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, could help expand the BJP’s base. The party, however, continues to grapple with internal differences, with strained relations reported between MPs and sections of the state leadership. The party has sought explanations from MPs accused of leaking remarks attributed to the prime minister. The upcoming GHMC and municipal polls will severely test the BJP’s resolve and it remains to be seen whether the state unit can meet the PM’s expectations.