KCR signals political comeback in 2026, vows to target Congress over KLIS

Congress: Building on the momentum

The ruling Congress plans to use 2026 to consolidate its position. The party has expressed confidence after winning a large number of gram panchayats, which it views as an endorsement of its performance. Hoping to build on this momentum, the party is keen to secure a majority in GHMC wards, civic bodies, and ZPTC and MPTC seats, with polls due later this year. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to focus on completing projects announced by his government, including the Future City and new road works. The Congress, which received support from the AIMIM in the recent Jubilee Hills byelection, may continue the unofficial alliance to counter the BRS and the BJP in the GHMC elections. The party, however, faces discontent among sections of farmers over issues such as urea shortages and delays in depositing Rythu Bandhu assistance. How the government addresses these concerns is likely to shape the year ahead.