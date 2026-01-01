Rs 139 crore sub-standard drugs seized in Telangana in 2025

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted over 28,000 inspections in the state and seized drugs worth Rs 139 crore, according to its annual report. The DCA carried out 28,816 inspections covering manufacturing units, wholesale and retail outlets, medical shops, blood centres and other licensed premises. Action was initiated in 5,278 cases for violation of norms.

A total of 217 convictions were recorded during the year, while 27 cases resulted in acquittals.

The DCA conducted 244 seizures and detected 84 sub-standard drugs in circulation. Of the 4,801 samples analysed, 84 were found to be ‘Not of Standard Quality’.

Enforcement actions included 34 stop production orders, 16 full licence suspension orders, 18 product suspension orders, 27 product cancellation orders and 59 warning letters.

The department also detected and seized counterfeit drugs worth several lakhs, including spurious anti-cholesterol, antihistamine and anti-epileptic medicines falsely labelled as products of reputed companies. Officials said several consignments were illegally transported from other States, indicating organised interstate networks.

The DCA proposed inclusion of four substances — MDPHP, Ethylpentedrone, 2-MMC and 2-MEC — under the Schedule of Psychotropic Substances of the NDPS Act, 1985. The Drugs Control Laboratory successfully completed its NABL surveillance audit, while advisories were issued to consumers on verifying QR codes on drug packages.

JNTUH convocation on February 7

Hyderabad: As many as 79,505 students are set to graduate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad XIV convocation ceremony scheduled to be held on February 7. According to JNTU-H officials, nearly 80,000 students are eligible for the ceremony, with 79,505 candidates having registered. This includes 64,641 BTech students, 5,747 MBA students, 5,379 BPharmacy students, 1,289 MPharmacy students, 1,199 MTech students and 57 PhD scholars. University authorities have extended the deadline for submission of online applications for the convocation to January 20, 2026. Eligible candidates have been advised to apply online within the extended timeline.