Rs 713 crore released to clear dues of Telangana govt employees

HYDERABAD: Following the approval given by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Finance department officials released Rs 713 crore towards pending bills payable to government employees for the month of December.

The bills released include payments related to employees’ gratuity, general provident fund, surrender leave encashment and advances. It may be mentioned here that the government had earlier assured employee unions that an amount of Rs 700 crore would be released every month.

By the end of June, the government released `183 crore. From August onwards, a minimum of Rs 700 crore was being released every month.