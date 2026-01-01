Runways, revamp in Telangana

Elevating road travel

The ongoing construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road along NH-44 is expected to improve commuter movement in Hyderabad. The Rs 1,580 crore project, launched in October 2025, is aimed at easing congestion, improving traffic flow and reducing travel time on one of the city’s busiest stretches. At present, an estimated 1.5–2 lakh vehicles pass daily between Paradise Circle and Dairy Farm Road, resulting in frequent bottlenecks during peak hours.

Once completed, the elevated corridor is projected to bring down travel time on this stretch to around 30 minutes, offering relief to commuters travelling towards Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy and other destinations along NH-44. The project includes a 4.6-km elevated section and a 600-metre underground tunnel near Begumpet Airport.

By cutting down signalised junctions and ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement, the corridor is expected to improve fuel efficiency and reduce pressure on arterial roads in Secunderabad, including areas such as Tadbund Junction. Another proposed corridor, stretching 18.1 km from Secunderabad Paradise to Shamirpet and intended to further ease congestion, has been put on hold following a Telangana High Court stay order.