Runways, revamp in Telangana

2026 is set to be an important year for Telangana, with changes expected in infrastructure, connectivity and governance. Hyderabad will see upgrades such as Metro expansion, new flyovers and riverfront development, while new airports in Adilabad and Warangal are expected to take shape, improving Telangana’s connectivity.
The focus will also extend to education and healthcare, with revised curricula and plans for a new major hospital. At the same time, the state capital will head into crucial civic elections within its expanded municipal limits, adding a political dimension to the developments in 2026
GHMC elections and urban expansion
With the GHMC jurisdiction expanded to over 2,000 sq km and wards increased from 150 to 300, civic administration is set for a transition. The term of the present GHMC body ends on February 10, 2026, after which elections are expected. The government is yet to decide whether GHMC will remain a single corporation or be split. Preparatory steps, such as ward reservations, are expected to determine the election schedule. Parallelly, major infrastructure works under the H-CITI programme and underground cabling projects are expected to continue through 2026.
Hyderabad Metro handover
The Telangana government aims to complete the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I from L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited by March 2026. The transition is expected to clear the way for Phase-II expansion. The state has agreed in principle to acquire L&T’s equity for a one-time settlement of `2,000 crore and assume project debt of around `13,000 crore. A committee of secretaries and officials, along with transaction adviser IDBI, is overseeing the process. Once the takeover is completed, Phase-II, covering 163 km under Phases 2A and 2B, is proposed as a joint venture between the state and Union governments, with a target completion timeline of 2029–2030.
Rejuvenating Hyderabad’s artery to heart
The Musi Riverfront Development Project received a push in 2025 after the Asian Development Bank agreed to extend a loan of Rs 4,100 crore. Phase 1 works commenced, covering 20.5 km of the river. Plans include the Gateway of Hyderabad at Kothwalguda and Gandhi Sarovar at Manchirevula, with Phase 1A and 1B together estimated at Rs 5,641 crore.
A much-needed jab in time: New OGH
The CM laid the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal on Jan 31, ending years of uncertainty. It will be built on 26 acres with a built-up area of about 32 lakh sq ft at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. Construction is expected to be completed in two years. The new structure will replace the ageing heritage building and is aimed at improving safety, capacity and tertiary healthcare services in Hyderabad.
Elevating road travel
The ongoing construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road along NH-44 is expected to improve commuter movement in Hyderabad. The Rs 1,580 crore project, launched in October 2025, is aimed at easing congestion, improving traffic flow and reducing travel time on one of the city’s busiest stretches. At present, an estimated 1.5–2 lakh vehicles pass daily between Paradise Circle and Dairy Farm Road, resulting in frequent bottlenecks during peak hours.
Once completed, the elevated corridor is projected to bring down travel time on this stretch to around 30 minutes, offering relief to commuters travelling towards Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy and other destinations along NH-44. The project includes a 4.6-km elevated section and a 600-metre underground tunnel near Begumpet Airport.
By cutting down signalised junctions and ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement, the corridor is expected to improve fuel efficiency and reduce pressure on arterial roads in Secunderabad, including areas such as Tadbund Junction. Another proposed corridor, stretching 18.1 km from Secunderabad Paradise to Shamirpet and intended to further ease congestion, has been put on hold following a Telangana High Court stay order.
Adilabad airport project takes shape
The long-pending demand for an airport in the erstwhile Adilabad district is expected to move closer to execution in the coming year. Both the state and Union governments have accorded approvals, with the Congress-led state government issuing a No Objection Certificate and the Centre granting in-principle clearance. The state government has issued GO Ms No 73 permitting the district administration to acquire 700 acres of land, in addition to the existing 369 acres available for the proposed airfield. The administration has begun steps towards land acquisition.
With the airport proposal advancing, expectations are that industrial activity may pick up in the district, similar to the development witnessed in Maharashtra’s Nanded district after the operationalisation of its airport. Local stakeholders also see potential growth in tourism, with easier access to Kawal Tiger Reserve, Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls. Connectivity to nearby tiger reserves in Maharashtra, including Tadoba and Tipeshwar in Chandrapur district, is also expected to improve due to Adilabad’s proximity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent public meeting in Adilabad, said the government aims to make the airport operational within a year, with Airbus aircraft expected to land once facilities are in place.
Hopes soar with MamnooR revival
The revival of Mamnoor Airport is set to be a key infrastructure development for Warangal district. In February 2025, the Union government approved the operationalisation of the airport, relaxing the 150-km restriction from Hyderabad International Airport. The airport, which remained non-operational for decades, is being revived with focused efforts by the state government. Of the existing 696 acres, the Airport Authority of India sought an additional 253 acres to commence operations. In July 2025, the Telangana government sanctioned `205 crore for land acquisition. District authorities have since completed the acquisition process, with compensation deposited directly into the accounts of landowners. With land acquisition completed, officials expect the next phase to focus on infrastructure development and coordination with aviation authorities, bringing Mamnoor Airport closer to operational status.
UG courses revised
The TGCHE revised undergraduate curricula for the 2025-26 academic year, focusing on skill development, reduced content load and practical learning. A revised English syllabus was introduced across undergraduate programmes, supported by a standard digital reading resource. Officials said the changes aim to improve conceptual clarity and employability. The TGCHE also announced plans for a comprehensive overhaul of postgraduate curricula from the 2026-27 academic year, aligning higher education with evolving academic and industry needs.
Inter AEC, a brand new group
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education announced a revamp of the intermediate curriculum from the 2026-27 academic year. The revised syllabus will align with NCERT frameworks and update science, humanities and language subjects, many of which have not been revised for over a decade. A new Accounts, Economics and Commerce (AEC) group will also be introduced. Officials said the changes aim to modernise content and bring uniformity with national education standards. Preparatory work for implementation will begin in the coming academic year.