T-SAT seeks role in state education policy

HYDERABAD: T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic and Training) has urged the state government to consider making the network a key partner in the proposed Telangana Education Policy, citing its extensive digital reach and experience in delivering educational content across sectors.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, T-SAT CEO Venugopal Reddy submitted a policy framework and vision document titled T-SAT Partnership in the Telangana Education Policy to IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Reddy said T-SAT currently delivers digital educational content across primary, higher, technical and university-level education. Its channels host over 39,000 videos that have collectively crossed 140 million views, reaching nearly 80% of students across the state through various programmes.

He added that the proposed framework outlines a department-specific plan to maximise the use of the T-SAT platform across five major education portfolios in collaboration with the Education department. The proposal also envisages extending digital support to other government departments, including Health, Women and Child Welfare, Electricity, Revenue, Endowments, Forest, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture and Cooperation.

Emphasising the growing dependence on digital platforms, the CEO said T-SAT has developed a future-ready education strategy, citing initiatives such as the Annual Student Competitions 2025, which saw participation from students, teachers and administrators from village to state levels.