Telangana tourism secures Rs 22,000 crore investments

HYDERABAD: Telangana tourism closed 2025 with investment commitments worth Rs 22,324 crore, positioning the state as a fast-emerging global tourism hub, according to the Department of Tourism’s year-end review released on Wednesday. The investments are expected to generate employment for nearly 90,000 people.

Officials attributed the surge to the Telangana tourism Policy 2025–2030. Of the total commitments, Rs 15,279 crore came from the Tourism Conclave, while the Telangana Rising Global Summit contributed Rs 7,045 crore.

Global players such as Foodlink Global Centre, Sarus Infra and Smart Mobility announced projects across convention, cultural, hospitality and wellness tourism segments.

Cultural branding and global visibility were key highlights, with the hosting of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad boosting international exposure. The state also entered the Guinness World Records during Bathukamma celebrations and won national awards for Best Heritage Destination and Best Indigenous Culinary Destination.

Visitor safety and digital modernisation progressed alongside investments. Infrastructure development continued, with 78 of 123 tourism projects completed and several others underway under central schemes.