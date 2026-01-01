Telangana's Bharat Future City to take shape in 2026

The development of Bharat Future City, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is expected to gain momentum in 2026. Spread across 765 sq km, the Future City is planned to be developed to world-class standards. It is envisaged as a Net Zero city, aimed at reducing carbon emissions through the use of renewable energy, efficient water management and low-emission transport systems. The project has been promoted as India’s first Net Zero smart industrial city, designed to support a population of over one million.

The city will be divided into multiple zones, each planned around specific sectors. These include artificial intelligence, life sciences, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy storage, tourism, entertainment, film production, healthcare and knowledge-based infrastructure.

In 2026, a few companies are expected to commence operations from the Future City. The government is likely to allocate land within the project area to companies that have expressed interest in investing in Telangana. A Google data centre is already operational in the Future City area. With the government having created a separate police commissionerate for the region, demarcation of zones is also expected to be taken up soon. Infrastructure works, including road development, have already begun, and several of these works are likely to be completed during the year. The government is also expecting to secure funding for the development of the Future City from international funding agencies.