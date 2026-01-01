Voters demand Civic services from GHMC, not slogans

From Manikonda to Tarnaka, citizens are setting out clear expectations ahead of the GHMC polls. Their message is simple: focus on basic civic services. People want corporators held accountable, better coordination between departments, and timely work on roads, drainage, sanitation and streetlights. Tired of delays, residents are asking not for new policies but for reliable execution and governance that puts public needs ahead of politics
Elections should be judged by delivery, not promises. Citizens expect basic services like roads, drainage, waste collection, street lighting, and public safety to function without repeated complaints. Clear responsibility among departments, regular field inspections and fixed timelines are essential. Taxpayers want their money to reflect in everyday services, not in files and meetings. Consistent follow-up and accountability are necessary for GHMC to regain public confidence. – Akash Nair, Narsingi
GHMC elections are an opportunity to correct systemic failures. Ward committees must be functional and inclusive, slums should be addressed with dignity, and cleanliness must extend beyond VIP routes. Transparency, zero corruption, green infrastructure, citizen-friendly corporators, strong basic amenities, public health, digital governance, safety and respect for Resident Welfare Associations are essential. Citizens deserve a service-oriented administration that prioritises people over politics.
Syed Khaled Shah, Tarnaka
Sainikpuri residents want Cantonment road opened, a UG stormwater system to Kapra lake and lake revival through expert input, not beautification. We seek safer roads, removal of encroachments, improved lighting and wider roads. We demand better waste management, regular corporator meetings, active law enforcement and stronger engagement with RWAs to resolve civic issues. – Ajish, Sainikpuri
Basic amenities are not meeting expectations. Frequent transfers of commissioners have stalled progress on streetlights, roads, sanitation and other civic services. GHMC must adopt technology for grievance redressal, involve civil society, and ensure transparency. Citizens expect services they pay for, and authorities must act efficiently and responsibly.
Sai Teja, Nizampet
The focus should be on infrastructure — roads, drainage, sanitation and water supply. Corporators must have adequate funding and authority to maintain parks, roads and public spaces. Public participation after elections is low, so there should be forums where citizens can regularly give feedback. Transparency, accountability and regular monitoring are essential. Garbage collection and sanitation need urgent attention, as corruption and negligence have compromised cleanliness in many areas. – Robin, RK Puram
The upcoming GHMC polls are expected to see active voter participation and growing expectations for better infrastructure, traffic management and civic services. Going forward, transparency, accountability, and collaborative governance are key. The administration must shift focus from political competition to delivering results that improve daily life for residents.
Mannan Khan, Purana Pul
Urban governance needs continuity and planning. GHMC should have stable leadership, better use of technology, and a grievance system that actually resolves complaints. Citizen feedback must be taken seriously, with transparency on actions taken. Involving resident associations and subject experts can improve decision-making. Efficient coordination between elected representatives and officials is required to address civic issues in a timely and structured manner.
Gowri Prasad, Vanasthalipuram