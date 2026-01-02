Ahead of Medaram jatara, NH-163 get facelift with tribal goddess themes in Telangana

MULUGU: Ahead of the Medaram jatara, the Mulugu district administration has taken up extensive beautification works at major junctions along National Highway 163. The history of the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarlamma is being depicted through arches erected at key junctions. For this purpose, the state government has sanctioned `7.14 crore from Medaram jatara funds for the beautification of junctions on NH-163.
The junctions have been designed by the district panchayat raj engineering wing, with works currently underway on NH-163. The displays are aimed at showcasing the historical and cultural identity of the Mulugu district.
As part of the initiative, the history of the tribal goddess is being highlighted at several locations, including the Gattamma temple entry point, Bandarupally junction, Ambedkar statue corner, Gandhi statue junction, Medaram bus stand junction, Jangalapally to Ramappa junction, Chalvai Laknavavaram Lake junction, Pasara Medaram junction and Tadvai Medaram junction.
Through this effort, the state government is presenting the legacy of the tribal goddess of the agency area to people across the state.
According to Mulugu district panchayat raj executive engineer V Ajay Kumar, “The Gattam temple entry for the Mulugu and Medaram pilgrims will stop there and offer prayers to the Gattam. Here, the Gattam temple junction is developing with the icon of the tribal goddess. At the Jagalapally cross, it indicates the UNESCO-tagged Ramappa Temple at the junction; we installed the Nadhi statue. The Nandi statue is symbolic of Lord Shiva.”
He further added that, “At the Govindrapet junction for the tourist attraction, we are establishing the Laknavavaram Lake and suspension bridge models. Before the Medaram junction, the Pasara village diversion of the pilgrims, though the state government developed the village with beautified articles. At Tadvai junction, the final and last resort of the Medaram is developed with tribal articles, which indicate tribal culture. The 11 junction works were also completed, and now they are attracting the pilgrims.”