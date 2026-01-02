Ahead of Medaram jatara, NH-163 get facelift with tribal goddess themes in Telangana

MULUGU: Ahead of the Medaram jatara, the Mulugu district administration has taken up extensive beautification works at major junctions along National Highway 163. The history of the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarlamma is being depicted through arches erected at key junctions. For this purpose, the state government has sanctioned `7.14 crore from Medaram jatara funds for the beautification of junctions on NH-163.

The junctions have been designed by the district panchayat raj engineering wing, with works currently underway on NH-163. The displays are aimed at showcasing the historical and cultural identity of the Mulugu district.

As part of the initiative, the history of the tribal goddess is being highlighted at several locations, including the Gattamma temple entry point, Bandarupally junction, Ambedkar statue corner, Gandhi statue junction, Medaram bus stand junction, Jangalapally to Ramappa junction, Chalvai Laknavavaram Lake junction, Pasara Medaram junction and Tadvai Medaram junction.